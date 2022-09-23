Mercedes says the electric G-Class will arrive in 2024 | Engadget

Mercedes-Benz has revealed when you might be able to get behind the wheel of . The automaker’s CEO Ola Källenius told members of the media that the vehicle will arrive by the end of 2024, according to .

The company announced a zero-emission electric version of the SUV back in 2019 and we at an last year. Last fall, Källenius put a prototype of the EV through its paces at Mercedes’ testing grounds in Graz, Austria — that’s where the company typically evaluates the internal combustion version of the G-Class. He seemingly had a positive experience. “From now on, going off-road is electric,” Källenius told reporters.

Making an electric version of the G-Class work was essential for the SUV to stick around for the long haul. Mercedes plans to .