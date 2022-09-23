New Dorchester Paws position aims to help owners find missing pets, alleviate overcrowding

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire for a new position: pet support services coordinator.

The pet support services coordinator would be responsible for helping people with their pets — mainly helping reconnect owners with animals that were brought to the shelter.

The position would include communicating with the public and providing support, such as helping redirect people to other places if they plan on surrendering a pet, or helping provide food or medical care.

Lanea Wilson, community support manager, said animals with collars or tags come into the shelter every day. Sometimes it’s easy to track down the owners of the pets, but Wilson said it’s often tricky because some pets don’t have tags, and the microchips aren’t always updated with current information.

Before this position was created, the admissions desk was responsible for looking up owner information, and also received assistance from other staff members who would step up to help, said April Howard, director of shelter operations.

Howard said the new position will be pivotal to keeping up with the changes being made in the world of animal sheltering. She’s noticed more members of the community seeking assistance for basic care of their pet, and sometimes surrendering their pet when they don’t know what else to do.

“We hope this position not only helps keep pets out of the shelter, but provides the community some sense of relief and assistance,” Howard said.

Wilson said it was often overwhelming for the admissions desk to be the ones responsible for finding the owners of pets who were brought in.

Dorchester Paws has been consistently operating over maximum capacity since the beginning of the summer but has been dealing with overcrowding issues since before then. As more animals keep being brought in it’s becoming more difficult to house them since there isn’t any room, said Wilson.

“We had 10 dogs come in in just one day, and we didn’t have 10 kennels open,” Wilson said.

Wilson said it will be helpful to have someone whose job is to dig deeper, investigate to find the owners of pets and go down every avenue to return the animals to their families.