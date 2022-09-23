NHS prescriptions could hit £13 in future – 15 groups get for free

James O’Loan, pharmacist and CEO at Chemist4U said: “The cost of prescriptions, and medicines as a whole is definitely a cause for concern.”

However, a spokesperson for the DHSC said that just over 10 percent of the population have to pay for their prescriptions.

They said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the rising cost of living and we are taking action to support households, including freezing prescription charges for the first time in 12 years.

“Thanks to our extensive arrangements to help people afford NHS prescription charges, 89 percent of prescriptions in England are already provided free of charge.”