Nia Long’s Fiancé, Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Is Facing Suspension Over An Alleged Affair, And Fans Are Shocked

Nia Long‘s longtime partner, Ime Udoka, is facing cheating allegations — and the internet isn’t happy.
News surfaced this week that the Boston Celtics coach had reportedly violated the franchise’s code of conduct by having an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the team staff.
He is now allegedly facing disciplinary action from the team, which could mean a potentially long suspension.
Nia, who shares a 10-year-old son with Ime, has not yet spoken out about the allegations, but her fans are totally shocked.
On Twitter, fans rallied behind Nia, sharing their thoughts about the situation:
Ime has not yet spoken out about the allegations, but a formal statement about the situation is expected as soon as today.
Wishing Nia the best during this difficult time.
Source link