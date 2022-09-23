Categories
Celebrities

Nia Long’s Fiancé, Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Is Facing Suspension Over An Alleged Affair, And Fans Are Shocked


Nia Long and Ime Udoka have been together since 2010 and share a son.

Nia Long‘s longtime partner, Ime Udoka, is facing cheating allegations — and the internet isn’t happy.

News surfaced this week that the Boston Celtics coach had reportedly violated the franchise’s code of conduct by having an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the team staff.

He is now allegedly facing disciplinary action from the team, which could mean a potentially long suspension.

Nia, who shares a 10-year-old son with Ime, has not yet spoken out about the allegations, but her fans are totally shocked.

On Twitter, fans rallied behind Nia, sharing their thoughts about the situation:

Ime has not yet spoken out about the allegations, but a formal statement about the situation is expected as soon as today.

Wishing Nia the best during this difficult time.





Source link

Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.