Norwegian Getaway misses Bermuda voyage due to Fiona

Norwegian Getaway (Photograph supplied)

Norwegian Getaway sailed yesterday for New England and Canada rather than its scheduled destination of Bermuda to avoid high seas causes by Hurricane Fiona.

The Getaway left New York yesterday and was due to arrive in Newport, Rhode Island today, according to the Cruise Hive website.

The ship was to have set sail on a five-night round-trip sailing to Bermuda, with an overnight visit to “that beautiful tropical island“ from 9am tomorrow until 3.30pm on Sunday.

The website said Norwegian Cruise Line reached out to booked guests with details of itinerary changes on Wednesday.

“While we always maintain original itineraries, at times, as with hurricanes, it is necessary to modify our ports of call,” the e-mail read. “Due to the storm’s projected path, we will no longer be able to call to Bermuda. Please review this communication in its entirety as embarkation/sailing requirements have changed due to the required change in itinerary.”

Norwegian Getaway will now also visit Portland, Maine on Saturday and St John’s, Newfoundland on Sunday.

Monday will remain a day at sea, but the ship is expected to arrive an hour later on its return to New York City on Tuesday, September 27, at 7am instead of 6am.

“These changes are due to the expected impact Hurricane Fiona – now a major Category 4 storm – which will be just east of Bermuda and impacting the island on Friday,” the story said.

It noted that although Fiona would have been gone by the time the ship arrived in Bermuda, high seas caused by the hurricane would have made for an uncomfortable voyage for passengers.