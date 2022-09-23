“OMG!”: Large Lizard Crawls Up Window Of Florida Home

A Florida man’s video of an unexpected visitor who showed up on his front porch last week gave the Internet (and his mama!) quite the scare.





Joycelyn Penson shared a video her son, Frank Crowder, took of a giant lizard crawling on the window screens of his house in Apopka on Facebook.





“OMG! LOOK AT THIS!” Penson wrote alongside her son’s now-viral video. “Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon! And it’s on the front porch!”









Penson joked that the reptile, which was later identified as a Savannah monitor lizard, looked like Godzilla.





The interloping lizard is most likely someone’s pet. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Savannah monitor lizard is not native to the Sunshine State. The lizards are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are a popular species for pet owners.





Crowder’s sighting comes just two weeks after another Savannah monitor lizard was reunited with its owners in the Melbourne area, about 80 miles southwest of Apopka.









“Please remember to keep track of your exotics and never release pets out into the wild,” Wild Rescue Florida, the rescue organization that assisted with the Melbourne lizard, wrote on Facebook. “Pets have no defense from predators and most likely will struggle to find food. If they do survive they may colonize and become a disaster for our ecosystem and biodiversity, it is also illegal.”





We hope the Apopka lizard found his way home too!