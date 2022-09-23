Pawzaar Craft Fair in Springfield featuring 30 vendors to benefit homeless pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A craft fair is being held to benefit homeless pets in Springfield on Saturday.

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center at 627 Cottage Street in Springfield is hosting its annual Pawzaar Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring 30 vendors, raffles, Crave Food Truck, and music. Special guests in the afternoon feature Jonathan Hall and Toto the Tornado Kitten.

All proceeds will benefit the animal’s medical care and treatment while at the shelter.

Another event is being hosted at Ludlow Elks on October 1 from 12 to 3 p.m. Ride Like An Animal benefits the animals at TJO. Tickets are available at TJOFoundation.org for live music, raffles, food, games and more are