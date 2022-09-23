Popular Climbing App Redpoint Updated With Apple Watch Ultra Support

Popular climbing app Redpoint has been updated for Apple Watch Ultra, bringing Action Button support into the mix for all climbing disciplines.



As a fitness tracker for bouldering and climbing, Redpoint tracks climbing routes and altitudes using the barometric sensor in your Apple Watch or iPhone, generating an automatic logbook of your ascents.

The app comes with full Apple HealthKit integration so all climbing activity contributes to closing your rings, and the app supports a variety of grading scales for bouldering, top rope, sport climbing, trad climbing, via ferrata, deep water soloing (psicobloc), and aid climbing.

For ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, the Redpoint functionalities automatically assigned to the Action Button include starting a new climbing workout, logging the difficulty of a route, and logging the tick type of a route, allowing climbers to interact with the watch without getting climbing chalk on the screen.

Redpoint is a free app to download on the App Store and offers monthly ($4.99), three-month ($10.99), and one-year ($29.99) Redpoint Pro subscription plans via in-app purchases. Users can also purchase a Lifetime Unlock IAP for $139.99.

Apple on Friday launched the new ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, a larger, more advanced smartwatch aimed at athletes, explorers, swimmers, and extreme sports enthusiasts. The ‌‌Apple Watch Ultra‌‌ costs $799 and comes in a silver titanium casing and is available with three different bands including Trail, Alpine, and Ocean.