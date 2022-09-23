Samsonova tops Muguruza, into Pan Pacific semis

TOKYO — Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday, eliminating Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2.

Samsonova will next face Shuai Zhang, who defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I think I’ve grown up on that part and my team has been amazing. They’ve really helped me to improve.”

Veronika Kudermetova, the highest seeded player remaining at No. 4, beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.