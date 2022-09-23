Sophie Wessex wears strawberry brooch with ‘hidden meaning’ – expert

“Sarah wore one of the Snowdon Diamond Floral Brooches, which was also present on her wedding tiara. This was originally gifted to her by her late mother, Princess Margaret, for her wedding.

“Margaret too received it as a wedding gift, from her husband in 1960 and wore it numerous times in her lifetime, including at the late Queen’s 60th birthday celebration in 1986.

“Sarah also wore one of the brooches during the golden wedding anniversary of Elizabeth and Philip in 1997, as well as to her mother’s funeral in 2002,” the expert noted.

What did more minor royals like Sarah Ferguson and Lady Louise accessorise with at the funeral?