The Amber Heard Movies List – Her Best Films Ranked

The Amber Heard movies list includes flicks like Her Smell, The Joneses, and of course Rum Diary with Johnny Depp

By Rick Gonzales

|

Chances are that if you have seen Amber Heard over the past couple of years, it wasn’t on the big screen. Chances are, you were following the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial where the final verdict might have really impacted Amber Heard’s net worth. Before that, her last big screen venture was in 2019 with the feature film Gully, where she wasn’t even a featured star, though it still does count on the Amber Heard movies list.

Other than Gully, the past three years have seen Amber Heard with one project. It was for Paramount+ and was the unfortunately bad revisioning of Stephen King’s The Stand. She also did have the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but that movie was filmed back in 2017.

Because of this, we decided to take a look at Amber Heard’s movie career to see if we could pick out a few of her “better” movies. You might be surprised, but she actually does have a couple of decent films out there, despite her inability to act (we probably aren’t being fair to her).

The list we are going to provide isn’t movies in which Heard has a small role in, such as Zombieland, but ones that she carries a little more dramatic weight. So, here are some of the top movies on Amber Heard’s movies list, presented with our world-famous Giant Freakin Movie Score.

THE AMBER HEARD MOVIES LIST STARTS WITH IN HER SMELL

The top score in the Amber Heard movie list goes to Her Smell. It was released in 2018 and told the story of Becky Something, played by Elizabeth Moss, a self-destructive rock musician with immense talent. The film is broken into five parts and has home movie footage mixed in with it to show the band’s early success. Elizabeth Moss delivers a tour-de-force performance.

Amber Heard is on board as Zelda E. Zekiel, a musician who ends up being a mentor to Becky Something. Things go well early for the pair until drinking and drugs take over Becky’s life and she ends up hating Zelda. The film was well-received by critics and ranks up there as one of the top films on Amber Heard’s movie list.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 7.2/10

AMBER HEARD IN THE DANISH GIRL

Next on the Amber Heard movie list is The Danish Girl. It was released in 2015, stars Eddie Redmayne as Lili Elbe, one of the very first recipients of a sex reassignment surgery. The film was loosely based on the real-life Danish painter Lili Elbe (who started off as Einar Wegener) and tells of her journey and relationship with wife Gerda Wegener, played here by Alicia Vikander.

It is from Gerda’s request to have her husband Einar pose for her (Gerda was a portrait painter) that Einar discovers his life-long gender identity as a woman.

Amber Heard arrives in the story as Ulla Paulson, a Danish actress, and ballerina who was the subject of numerous Gerda Wegener portraits. This controversial film is another top film on Amber Heard’s movie list.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.9/10

THE AMBER HEARD MOVIE LIST HAS THE JONESES

The Joneses tells the story of a family, the Joneses, who aren’t really a family. In reality, they are a team of stealth marketers posing as a family in order to get others to respond to their never-ending product placement. They arrive in the unsuspecting neighborhood, ready to make their sales.

The film stars Demi Moore, David Duchovny, Ben Hollingsworth, and Amber Heard. Moore is the leader of the marketing sales force while Duchovny is a newbie on the team. Amber Heard displays her acting talents as a closet nymphomaniac who just loves hitting on her fake fathers.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 6.3/10

MEETS JOHNNY DEPP IN THE RUM DIARY

The movie that started it all. Amber Heard met her future ex-husband Johnny Depp on the set of The Rum Diary and the rest, as they say, is history. The film’s story is based on a novel of the same name by Hunter S. Thompson. It follows Depp’s Paul Kemp, who is an author with the inability to sell a book.

Amber Heard is Chenault and when Kemp first meets her, she is skinny dipping. As in real life, Depp’s Kemp is immediately taken by her beauty. But Chenault has a boyfriend, Hal Sanderson (Aaron Eckhart) which only complicates matters for Paul. He is trying to find his writer’s voice while also falling for Chenault. It is a solid entry on Amber Heard’s movie list.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 5.6/10

ONE MORE TIME SCORED DECENT ON THE AMBER HEARD MOVIES LIST

One More Time stars Amber Heard as Jude Lippman, a struggling musician who is looking to reconnect with her wealthy father, Paul, played by Christopher Walken. Paul is an aging musician who is looking to take one last shot at making a musical comeback.

The film works mainly because of Walken’s performance but doesn’t undersell Heard’s role in the movie. She has a great rapport with Walken and definitely holds her own. This is one film on Amber Heard’s movie list that just may surprise you.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 5.2/10

NICOLAS CAGE DRIVES ANGRY WITH AMBER HEARD

Nothing like driving like a Bat Out of Hell! This film, Drive Angry, is led by the always solid, if not over the top, Nicolas Cage, tells a story about a man, John Milton (Cage) who escapes from hell with the Devil’s gun, The Godkiller, by his side.

His goal? To go after a Satanistic cult leader who killed Milton’s daughter and her husband and who has designs on sacrificing Milton’s granddaughter in order to unleash Hell on Earth.

Amber Heard enters this horror action flick as Piper Lee, a waitress with a cheating boyfriend. After finding him one more time in bed with another woman, Piper beats the gal, then abandons her boyfriend only to meet up with Milton and join forces to help save his granddaughter. This one is all about Cage, though. Did you think it wouldn’t be?

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 5.1/10

ALL THE BOYS LOVE MANDY LANE

Amber Heard is the title character in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, a horror story that isn’t what it first appears. Mandy arrives at her Texas high school after a summer of blossoming. All the boys, as the title suggests, love her now.

Mandy is invited to a party but says she won’t go unless her best friend, Emmet, can accompany her. When they arrive, some of the partygoers, led by Dylan, begin to bully Emmet, until Mandy steps in.

But Emmet is ready for revenge and the rest of the film follows his plan of revenge. Or is it Mandy’s plan? It’s on Amber Heard’s movie list so it must be good, right?

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 5.1/10

AMBER HEARD IN 3 DAYS TO KILL

Before Kevin Costner was known as patriarch John Dutton in Yellowstone, he had himself a nice feature film career. One of those films was 3 Days to Kill, where he starred as Ethan Renner, a CIA Agent, who is given the unfortunate diagnosis of terminal Glioblastoma cancer. He only has a few months to live.

Enter Vivi Delay (Amber Heard), an elite CIA assassin. She needs Renner’s help in tracking down a vicious German arms trafficker, Wolf. In exchange for his help, Delay will give him an experimental drug that could help Renner extend his life dramatically.

He gives in because he wants more time with his daughter Zooey (Hailee Steinfeld). Does everything do according to plan? Of course not.

GIANT FREAKIN MOVIE SCORE: 4.5/10

So, do these Giant Freakin Movie Scores on Amber Heard’s movie list her performances or the movies themselves. For the most part, the score is always about the movie, but yes, taking a look at individual performances is also part of the deal. The same goes for Amber Heard.

Throughout her career, Amber Heard has never been known as a top-flight actress. She has often times been called wooden, flat, and emotionless in her performances and she really put those “attributes” on display during the Depp v Heard trial.

But dig around a little bit and if you have the time (and courage) to check out some of the films on Amber Heard’s movie list, you might just find a performance or two that isn’t half bad.