The Beatles’ ‘Penny Lane’ Inspired the Name of an Adult Film Star

The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” inspired the pseudonym of an adult film star.

The star’s stage name made her friend laugh so hard he almost choked.

A classic movie also inspired her professional name.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

The Beatles‘ “Penny Lane” had an impact on pop culture. For example, the track inspired the name of an adult film star. In addition, the star’s name was inspired by a groupie Kate Hudson played.

How the classic rock movie ‘Almost Famous’ inspired the name of an adult film star

Jennie Ketcham is a former adult film star who performed under the name Penny Flame. In her 2012 book I Am Jennie, she discussed trying to come up with a pseudonym with her friend Jacob. “‘You gotta pick one name and then stick with it!’” Jacob said. “‘How else will they know where to go?”

Jacob come up with the names Bleeze BaBlunt and Candy Molasses. “‘No way, dude, that’s stripper and stoner s***,” she replied. “‘Besides, I get mad high and it’s gotta rhyme with my real name in case I f*** up. What about ‘Penny’? Like Kate Hudson in Almost Famous.” In Almost Famous, Hudson portrayed Pennie Lane, a groupie who took her name from The Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”

Jennie Ketcham a.k.a. Penny Flame | Tiffany Rose / Stringer

Jennie Ketcham’s friend was worried The Beatles would sue her if she used the name ‘Penny Lane’

Jacob had a strong reaction to the name “Penny.” “Jacob was laughing so hard, he choked on [a] blunt,” Ketcham wrote. “I knew it was because I was trying to use a nice girl’s name for my nude modeling career.”

Ketcham liked the idea of people singing Beatles songs about her. Jacob thought about the name Penny Lane and worried The Beatles would sue over it. “‘I didn’t say I would use ‘Lane,’” Ketcham wrote. ‘Penny’ something else, then; something that rhymes with ‘Lane.’”

Jacob came up with something. “‘Flame!’” he said. “You always got a lighter and you’re always blazed. ‘Penny Flame!’”