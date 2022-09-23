The Feline Foundation

MITZI – FIV Positive

Breed: DSH

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Darling Mitzi has quite the story to tell. She was found taking care of herself when a family moved away and she was left behind. Mitzi had a litter of darling babies that needed her care and love. She made sure they were kept safe until FFGW could get her inside and safe. She is truly sweet and will put her trust in you if you give her a few days to settle in. Mitzi enjoys the company of other cats and has no issues with dogs either.

LUKE – FIV Positive

Breed: DSH

Age: 1.5 years

Gender: Male Neutered

Luke, which means light giving, is a sweet, loving soul who is ready to light up your life. He will immediately make himself at home and be your instant companion. His hobbies include biscuit making, purring, belly rubs, deep conversations, and cozying up against you. We rescued this handsome boy after his family moved and left him behind. Luke is super friendly and can’t wait to be part of a loving home.

FIONA

Breed: DSH

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Fiona and her siblings were left behind in a home when the people moved away. She and her brothers and sisters are settling in well and enjoy the company of other cats. Fiona’s favorite past time is bird watching and hanging out on the couch by your side.

EVA

Breed: DSH

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Eva is a gentle and sweet girl who had been in a loving home but with a family that needed to surrender her due to a family emergency. She enjoys hanging in the cat tree and rubbing her head up against your hand. Then she has bursts of energy and will chase a rope or feather toy. She would love a quieter home.

ADDIE

Breed: DSH

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Addie is a stunning marbled tabby with white paws and white face, with the most adorable pink nose! Addie would love a home that will take her and her buddy Fiona!

These two girls want a home together where they can watch the birds and lay in the sun!

A sponsor for FFGW has paid their adoption fee. These girls still need an approved adoption before going home. They are both up to date on all their shots, exams, and have been chipped. 🙂

TISSIA – FIV Positive

Breed: DSH

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched.

Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time. She gets along well with other cats.

Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!

The FIV virus is not a reason not to adopt! It is not transmissible to people or to non-cat species and is not a death sentence. It simply reduces a cat’s immune system as the cat ages, which can leave the cat more vulnerable to other feline infections later in life. Cats who are FIV+ live long, happy lives!