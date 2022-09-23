“The Woman King” Cast Then Vs. Now

The epic plot is inspired by a group of all-female warriors named the Agojie and features an all-star cast, including Viola Davis, John Boyega, and Lashana Lynch. It comes as no surprise that the movie garnered a ton of positive reviews and quickly earned $19 million opening weekend.
If you’re curious where you’ve seen the cast before, I’ve got you covered with some of their most notable past projects. Take a look:
To start, Viola Davis plays Nanisca.
But you might remember her as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder…
…or as Aibileen Clark in The Help.
John Boyega plays King Ghezo.
And prior to that, he made a name for himself as Finn in the Star Wars franchise.
Lashana Lynch plays Izogie.
But you might also know her as Nomi in No Time to Die…
…or Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.
Sheila Atim plays Amenza.
She was also featured in The Underground Railroad as Mabel.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Santo Ferreira.
But it’s hard to forget him as Hardin in the After series.
She was most recently seen in The Underground Railroad as Cora.
And finally, Jayme Lawson plays Shante.
But she also played a young Michelle Obama on The First Lady.
What did you think of The Woman King? Share your review in the comments!
