Today’s Wordle Answer (#461) – September 23, 2022

There’s no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you’re here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we’re here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today’s Wordle is fairly easy, as it’s a common word. However, there’s a tricky spelling today, so players can still get stuck. If you haven’t started the September 23 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you’ve begun.

However, if you’re a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. There are two hints that should help players at least come up with guesses for today’s puzzle on September 23. We will also spell out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to escape today unscathed with no trouble.

Today’s Wordle Answer – September 23, 2022

We’ll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won’t immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is in the title of two movies. One is about a pair of male figure skaters while the other is a true story of the Texas Western college basketball team.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, with one of them coming at the end of the word. There are no repeating letters.

If you weren’t able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 23 Wordle is… “glory.” As we said, not too difficult of a word, but it has the potential to give some players a headache. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. We’ll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.