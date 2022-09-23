Trio from Women’s Tennis advance to singles Round of 16 at ITA Texas Regionals – University of Texas Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas — A trio of University of Texas Women’s Tennis players advanced to the singles main draw Round of 16 on the second day of the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Texas Regionals at the Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU. Graduate Marlee Zein , junior Malaika Rapolu and sophomore Vivian Ovrootsky each earned a pair of straight-set singles victories on Friday to move to the Round of 16 in the main draw.

Zein opened play Friday morning with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Lizanne Boyer of Texas A&M in the Round of 64 and returned to post a 6-2, 7-5 win against Rice’s Maria Budin in the Round of 32. Rapolu earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Olivia Sears of Abilene Christian in the Round of 64 and followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Houston’s Azul Pedemonti in the Round of 32. Ovrootsky claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Drew Morris of SMU in the Round of 64 and returned to post an identical 6-1, 6-4 win against UTA’s Sarina Reinertsen in the Round of 32.

In doubles action later on Friday afternoon, the tandem of Zein and Ovrootsky registered an 8-1 victory over UTA’s pair of Sarina Reinertsen and Liz Chileno in the main draw Round of 32.

Singles Round of 16 action is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. CT. Doubles Round of 16 play is set for Saturday at 10:45 a.m. CT, and doubles quarterfinals will be contested at 12:30 p.m. CT.

No live streaming or scoring will be available for this tournament.

Texas Results at the ITA Texas Regionals (Sept. 23)

Singles Main Draw Round of 64

Marlee Zein (UT) def. Lizanne Boyer (TAMU), 6-2, 6-2

Vivian Ovrootsky (UT) def. Drew Morris (SMU), 6-1, 6-4

Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Olivia Sears (ACU), 6-1, 6-1

Singles Main Draw Round of 32

Marlee Zein (UT) def. Maria Budin (Rice), 6-2, 7-5

Vivian Ovrootsky (UT) def. Sarina Reinertsen (UTA), 6-1, 6-4

Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Azul Pedemonti (Houston), 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Main Draw Round of 32

Marlee Zein / Vivian Ovrootsky (UT) def. Sarina Reinertsen/Liz Chileno (UTA), 8-1

Doubles Consolation Draw Round of 32