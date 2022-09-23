Wallin is semifinals bound at West Texas Pro Tennis Open – Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior Olle Wallin is putting on a show at the West Texas Pro Tennis Open. Starting in qualifying, the Sweden native won five-consecutive singles matches to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

On Friday afternoon, Wallin opened up the day with a match against Jaycer Lyeons, who defeated five-seed Jakub Wojcik to get to the quarterfinals.

Wallin continued to dominate his opposition as he overtook Lyeons in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-2, becoming the sole Red Raider left in the tournament.

Wallin will take on six-seeded and Georgia commit, Alex Michelsen, in the semifinals tomorrow.

In addition, Wallin and teammate Piotr Pawlak took on the Wichita State duo of Kristof Minarik and Alexander Richards in the doubles semifinals. The Red Raider duo went out to an early set advantage after winning set one by a score of 6-2.

The Shockers came back to even things up with a 7-5 second set to force a super tiebreak. Both teams battled, but the Minarik/Richards pairing would come out on top with a 12-10 super tiebreak.

For more information, visit the tournament page here.

QUARTERFINALS SINGLES RESULTS

Olle Wallin def. Jaycer Lyeons, 6-4, 6-2

[2] No. 115 Blaise Bicknell (Tennessee) def. Dimitrios Azoidis , 6-2, 6-3

SEMIFINALS DOUBLES RESULTS

Kristof Minarik/Alexander Richards (Wichita State) def. Piotr Pawlak / Olle Wallin , 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10)