Warzone Streamer Nadia Responds to Cheating Allegations

Call of Duty Next saw hundreds of streamers and content creators congregate for a massive reveal of everything Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 classic multiplayer, as well as Warzone 2.0 and the brand new DMZ mode were revealed.

However, for Nadia, a popular Warzone streamer, the event sparked a lot of controversy. Accused of cheating for not the first time, she has now responded to the allegations.

Did Nadia Cheat at Call of Duty Next?

The short answer here is no, Nadia didn’t cheat or use any hacks or exploits in the game. The rumours have circulated from a series of misunderstandings, as she addresses in her video response.

She began her video addressing the various examples that online ‘hacker hunters’ have used to insinuate that she cheats at her home setup. As it turns out, most can be boiled down to faulty audio as a FOV bug.

Nadia shows full clips of situations that were taken out of context, which more than clear up the rumours.

She also addresses the incident at Call of Duty Next, in which an Activision Employee abruptly asked her to leave her setup during a game of Warzone 2.0.

Why was Nadia Asked to Leave?

Rumours began circulating after a video showed Nadia being asked to leave her setup mid-game in Call of Duty Next. The allegation was that she had been caught cheating and escorted out.

This was, as it turns out, not the case. Nadia was simply asked to give a short interview, that many other streamers also had. Also worth mentioning is how hard it would be to cheat at an Activision-organised event.

No doubt more allegations will surface, but Nadia maintains her attitude of laughing them off going forward.