Web3 Cloud Computing Platform Hadean Secures $30M to Build Metaverse Infrastructure Technology – NFTgators

Quick take:

Hadean has inked multi-year deals with Minecraft, Pixelynx, Sony and Gamescoin.

These companies are using Hadean’s open platform for distributed cloud computing to power their metaverse.

The platform drives metaverse and digital immersive experiences for enterprise, commercial, gaming and government customers.

London-based metaverse infrastructure tech startup, Hadean, today announced that it has raised $30 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures, with participation from Epic Games, 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First and InQTel.

The fresh funds will help Hadean build out the company’s scalable, interoperable and secure metaverse capabilities.

Founded in 2015, Hadean is a venture-backed startup, building distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform enables scalability, security, and interoperability, driving the metaverse and digital immersive experiences for enterprise, commercial, gaming and government customers.

Hadean has developed vital metaverse components and signed multi-year agreements in entertainment with Minecraft, Pixelynx, Sony and Gamescoin. These companies, as well as education and enterprise digital twin providers, are using Hadean’s open platform for distributed cloud computing to power their metaverse.

“Hadean’s mission is to bridge physical and virtual worlds – to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world. Today’s virtual worlds are a limited experience – small scale, siloed, and insecure. Hence why, these are the technical challenges we’re tackling today. But we believe the true success and mass adoption of the metaverse will rely on the ease by which creators will be able to build their own experiences at scale, leveraging open and robust metaverse-as-a-service technologies. We’re delighted to work with industry leaders like Epic Games, who share our ethos and ambition for this reality,” said Craig Beddis, Hadean Co-Founder and CEO.

At the 2019 Games Developers Conference, Hadean unveiled a 14,000-player Unreal Engine demo with EVE Online maker CCP Games, which the company said is an example of how its infrastructure technology enables large numbers of concurrent participants in a virtual environment.

“Molten has been a part of Hadean’s journey since early 2019. Since then, we have seen the Hadean team deliver ambitious technical milestones, build an impressive customer base across a number of sectors and continue to attract dynamic talent. It is a pleasure to continue providing our support to Hadean as it grows yet further,” said David Cummings, Venture Partner at Molten.

