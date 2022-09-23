Categories
US

What’s hot in the metaverse for consumers

Consumers engaging with metaverse-style virtual environments are interested in a number of industries and activities. Topping the list of interests is music, according to a new study by Reach 3 Insights, which polled 401 consumers over the summer.

The findings explain some of the live events and tie-ins that brands are launching in the metaverse, on platforms like Decentraland and Roblox.

For marketers still in the wait-and-see or planning phases of their metaverse debut, this might help focus the effort based on where the interest is. Earlier this year, our own MarTech survey found that over half of marketers are planning a metaverse activation either in the upcoming year (25.8%) or in the next five years (25.4%).

Dig deeper: How brands are joining the metaverse

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox.

Hot metaverse topics. Consumers were asked what topics they would be interested in related to virtual experiences or products. Here are the topics, in descending order:

  • Music, 68%
  • Travel/ tourism, 58%
  • Shopping/virtual stores, 53%
  • Live events, 53%
  • Gaming, 52%
  • Training/learning, 52%
  • Social/virtual get-togethers, 51%
  • Food, 42%
  • Health, 41%
  • Tech, 35%
  • Fashion, 29%
  • Beauty, 27%
  • Beverages, 20%
  • Something else, 3%

The high interest in music explains why iHeartMedia recently launched a hub in the popular 3D game Fortnite. And the interest in gaming shows some crossover appeal with game audiences who are early adopters of metaverse experiences.

Dig Deeper: How the gaming universe is preparing marketers for the metaverse

Age demographics. The survey was distributed relatively evenly across Gen Z (88 participants), Millennials (101), Gen X (136) and Boomers (76).

Older participants raised the average for interest in travel, with only 48% of Gen Z, and 50% of Millennials, interested in that topic.

Younger participants were more interested in beauty and fashion, with Gen Z at 43% and 44% interested in those topics, respectively. Clearly, younger consumers are interested in metaverse activations related to fashion and beauty.

Under Armour’s ongoing Curry Brand activations demonstrate deep engagement and sales potential on the metaverse. (They sold thousands of $333 NFT virtual wearables in minutes.)

Why we care. If your brand is lower on the list of hot topics, think of how you can tie your brand to an interest higher up. Take beverages (20%), for instance. PepsiCo has spent over a decade carving out a space in the gaming community, so they’re poised to attract users in the metaverse.

And from the Under Armour playbook, star power can also draw their audience to your brand in the metaverse. Just as in the real world, all kinds of categories sponsor live music events, we expect a similar force at play with virtual concerts celebrity meet-and-greets.

About The Author

What's hot in the metaverse for consumers

Chris Wood draws on over 15 years of reporting experience as a B2B editor and journalist. At DMN, he served as associate editor, offering original analysis on the evolving marketing tech landscape. He has interviewed leaders in tech and policy, from Canva CEO Melanie Perkins, to former Cisco CEO John Chambers, and Vivek Kundra, appointed by Barack Obama as the country’s first federal CIO. He is especially interested in how new technologies, including voice and blockchain, are disrupting the marketing world as we know it. In 2019, he moderated a panel on “innovation theater” at Fintech Inn, in Vilnius. In addition to his marketing-focused reporting in industry trades like Robotics Trends, Modern Brewery Age and AdNation News, Wood has also written for KIRKUS, and contributes fiction, criticism and poetry to several leading book blogs. He studied English at Fairfield University, and was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. He lives in New York.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.