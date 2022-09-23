What’s hot in the metaverse for consumers

Consumers engaging with metaverse-style virtual environments are interested in a number of industries and activities. Topping the list of interests is music, according to a new study by Reach 3 Insights, which polled 401 consumers over the summer.

The findings explain some of the live events and tie-ins that brands are launching in the metaverse, on platforms like Decentraland and Roblox.

For marketers still in the wait-and-see or planning phases of their metaverse debut, this might help focus the effort based on where the interest is. Earlier this year, our own MarTech survey found that over half of marketers are planning a metaverse activation either in the upcoming year (25.8%) or in the next five years (25.4%).

Hot metaverse topics. Consumers were asked what topics they would be interested in related to virtual experiences or products. Here are the topics, in descending order:

Music, 68%

Travel/ tourism, 58%

Shopping/virtual stores, 53%

Live events, 53%

Gaming, 52%

Training/learning, 52%

Social/virtual get-togethers, 51%

Food, 42%

Health, 41%

Tech, 35%

Fashion, 29%

Beauty, 27%

Beverages, 20%

Something else, 3%

The high interest in music explains why iHeartMedia recently launched a hub in the popular 3D game Fortnite. And the interest in gaming shows some crossover appeal with game audiences who are early adopters of metaverse experiences.

Age demographics. The survey was distributed relatively evenly across Gen Z (88 participants), Millennials (101), Gen X (136) and Boomers (76).

Older participants raised the average for interest in travel, with only 48% of Gen Z, and 50% of Millennials, interested in that topic.

Younger participants were more interested in beauty and fashion, with Gen Z at 43% and 44% interested in those topics, respectively. Clearly, younger consumers are interested in metaverse activations related to fashion and beauty.

Under Armour’s ongoing Curry Brand activations demonstrate deep engagement and sales potential on the metaverse. (They sold thousands of $333 NFT virtual wearables in minutes.)

Why we care. If your brand is lower on the list of hot topics, think of how you can tie your brand to an interest higher up. Take beverages (20%), for instance. PepsiCo has spent over a decade carving out a space in the gaming community, so they’re poised to attract users in the metaverse.

And from the Under Armour playbook, star power can also draw their audience to your brand in the metaverse. Just as in the real world, all kinds of categories sponsor live music events, we expect a similar force at play with virtual concerts celebrity meet-and-greets.