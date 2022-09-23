WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard’s re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game’s dedicated community.
In an interview with GameSpot, WoW Classic associate production director Clay Stone and senior software engineer Kevin Vigue dove into some of the topics that have both delighted and concerned fans in the lead up to Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s September 26 launch, sharing details on how Blizzard is looking to bring improvements to the most popular expansion in WoW history while still making sure it stays distinct from the modern version of the MMORPG.