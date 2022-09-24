🌱 HCSO Found Liable For Death Of Andrew Joseph III + Tampa Pride Fest





Good morning, hello. It’s me, Carlos Hernandez, your host of the Tampa Daily — back in your inbox with all the most important things happening locally. Including updates on:

🏠 An elderly Winter Haven veteran is fighting the city in an effort to condemn his home.

🌈 The Pride on the River Festival and boat parade is today on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

🚓 Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office (HCSO) was found liable by a jury in the death of Andrew Joseph III in 2014. Today is National Horchata Day. It’s a great day to enjoy a cup of the beverage at your favorite local Mexican restaurant or market. But first, today’s weather:

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Tropical Depression Nine is likely to be the next named tropical storm of the season. Florida is currently in the cone for the storm which is expected to become a major storm. Tampa meteorologist, Denis Phillips of WFTS, tweeted, “Now is NOT the time to freak out. It IS the time to prepare, ready yourselves and pay close attention to future advisories.” (Tampa Patch)

2. Juju Taiyaki is now open on Mondays at The Bakery Box Pop Up located at 5226 South Dale Mabry Highway. The Tik-Tok famous dessert is known for its Japanese fish-shaped cakes that are stuffed with different flavors including red bean, taro, and others. (That’s So Tampa) 3. An elderly Winter Haven Navy veteran, 87-year-old Thomas Macy, is fighting for his historic home as the city aims to condemn it for dozens of violations. Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said the city is concerned about safety on the property, which houses multiple tenants, and that neighbors have voiced complaints about pests coming from the home. (ABC Action News)

4. Tampa Pride is hosting the second annual Pride on the River festival and boat parade today, Sept. 24. The boat parade will be held on the Hillsborough River starting at 4 p.m. between Marriott Water Street and Harbour Island. The Riverside Festival will be held on the pier at Armature Works. (Tampa Patch) 5. A jury on Thursday found Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office responsible for the death of Andrew Joseph III and awarded the parents of the victim $7.5 million each. Andrew Joseph III was killed in 2014 while crossing Interstate 4 after he and about 100 other kids were kicked out of the Florida State Fair by police and left near Orient Road. (Bay News 9) Today in Tampa: Hillsborough County Schools Transportation Job Fair at Hillsborough County Transportation. (8 a.m.)

12th Annual Birthday Bash at Glazer's Children Museum. (10 a.m.)

Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa. (10 a.m.)

Pride On The River Drag Brunch & Boat Parade Viewing Party at Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel. (1 p.m.)

Ybor City Bourbon Heritage Month Event at Big Easy Bar. (2 p.m.) From my notebook: Tampa's Alessi Bakery, established in 1912, is celebrating its 110th birthday this weekend with a rollback in prices today and Sunday. Prices for some items will be under the dollar. The bakery is located at 2909 West Cypress St. (South Tampa is Awesome via Facebook)

Humane Society of Tampa Bay is asking the public for donations of gently used towels or washcloths. The nonprofit uses hundreds of towels daily to comfort animals in their kennels and to clean the area. (Humane Society of Tampa Bay via Facebook)

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) is informing the public that the second of two public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 Budget for HART is being held on Monday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in providing comments during the meeting can either attend in-person or email JacksonD2@goHART.org by Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. (Twitter)

