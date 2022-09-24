10 Best Comedy Movies Of The 2010s, Ranked According To IMDb

Kevin Smith’s sequel to the 1994 and 2006 films, Clerks III, is set to release on September 13 with the iconic crew back together. Bros, the first big studio movie with an entirely LGBTQ+ main cast, is also on the list of most anticipated comedy movies this year. Comedy is a loved genre for all obvious reasons. Thankfully, cinema has generated a lot of comedies of excellent caliber.





The 2010s, with high-performing blockbusters like Jumanji,The Hangover Part II, 22 Jump Street, etc., was perhaps the best decade for comedy movies. However, some comedies were more critically successful than commercially.

10 Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil (2010) – 7.5

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is an underrated black comedy. The story centers around two innocent hillbillies named Dale and Tucker, who are mistaken for killers by a group of clueless college kids. The film’s limited release and low budget came before making it widely successful. However, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil was well-made in the eyes of the detractors.

The film has a novel horror story with comedic undertones. Dark humor, belly laughs, social comedy, and original fatalities are all in proportion. Every laugh coming out of the movie is genuine. It is the perfect hillbilly survival horror.

9 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – 7.5

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Is a romantic action comedy based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim. The movie offers a unique plot about a lazy musician who battles seven nasty ex-boyfriends of his girlfriend, Ramona Flowers while trying to land a record deal. Chris Evans also makes a surprise appearance as one of the ex-boyfriends.

Several outrageous action scenes in the style of video games break up the humorous romantic comedy’s experimental beats. The absurdity of the settings and the sarcastic banter make the humor—the bizarre tale of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World also mocks the hipster scene but is loved by hipsters.

8 What We Do in the Shadows (2015) – 7.6

The New Zealand horror comedy mockumentary is the first installment in the What We Do in the Shadows franchise. Traditional supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves serve as the horror element of the story. The plot revolves around four vampires—Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr live together and deal with the mundane of everyday existence.

The character exchanges are entertaining. Amid the chaos, jokes frequently and repeatedly emerge that are hilarious. The special effects are also well-done. What We Do in the Shadows can easily make everyone laugh out loud.

7 50/50 (2011) – 7.6

The comedy-drama 50/50 is based on a real-life account and adopts a lighthearted tone when narrating the story of a guy who discovers he has cancer and his subsequent battle to conquer it. Adam, a 27-year-old public radio journalist, is portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in his most memorable role. The movie turns a contentious subject into a hilarious act.

The story is as cheerful as it can be, especially given the subject matter. The movie also emphasizes the value of males supporting one another through the character of Kyle, played by Seth Rogen. Both actors do fantastic acting. It is humorous, uplifting, dramatic, tear-jerking, and effervescent.

6 Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014) – 7.7

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) Won four Oscars, including one for the Best Motion Picture Of The Year. A failed Hollywood actor tries to resurrect his career by creating, directing, and performing in a Broadway musical in the black comedy-drama story Birdman.

The film features many actors, but each breathes life into their characters. The script is lighthearted, thought-provoking, and occasionally profoundly moving. Every conversation or monologue has an impact on the audience. The extraordinarily well-made movie Birdman showcases Iárritu’s beautiful vision and directing prowess.

5 Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – 7.7

Silver Linings Playbook, starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, is based on Matthew Quick’s first book of the same name. Cooper portrays a bipolar man, Patrizio, discharged from a psychiatric hospital. Lawrence plays Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who offers to assist Patrizio in winning back his wife in exchange for him competing with her in a dancing contest.

It is a quirky, humorous movie telling the story of a strange relationship between two people who consider each other crazy. The film may be labeled a romantic comedy, but it is more than that. Silver Linings Playbook explores the bipolar lifestyle While also emphasizing that everyone is flawed in some way.

4 Moonrise Kingdom (2012) – 7.8

An orphan boy flees a scouting camp to reunite with his love interest, a girl with aggressive tendencies, in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Moonrise Kingdom. The movie takes place on the fictitious island of New Penzance. The film’s original premise earned it an Oscar nomination for Best Writing, Original Screenplay.

Moonrise Kingdom was possibly Wes Anderson’s funniest and most depressing movie till 2012. Fine pacing maintains the plot’s equilibrium. The characters in the movie are always brutally, gloriously human, despite the odd situations they find themselves in. Anyone can enjoy this movie, even with their family.

3 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – (2017) – 8.1

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Might not seem like a comedy movie in the first instance, but it is a brilliant dark comic drama. The film won nominations for 5 Oscars, including one for Best Motion Picture of the Year. The lead actress, Frances McDormand, was awarded the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

The film’s premise is based on a murder case, making it a perfect watch for crime lovers. It explores the mother’s grief, rage, retaliation, and violence with pertinent social commentary. The characters are depicted with authentic emotions and realism. The movie masterfully creates a dark comedy to counterbalance its seemingly discordant tones. The one-liners will win over the audience.

2 The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) – 8.1

The Grand Budapest Hotel, a comedy-drama from 2014, stars an ensemble of seventeen actors. It centers around Gustave H., a hotel concierge, being chased by several villains for stealing a painting. In the movie, Wes Anderson’s distinctive aesthetic truly stands out. The film took home four Oscars: for Production Design, Original Music Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Costume Design.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is brimming with happiness and positivity. It is a treat for moviegoers with an eye for beautiful visuals. Because of the brilliance it conveys, the movie is difficult to define. It is outrageous, humorous, violent, and captivating. The fast-paced language and dark comedy will keep viewers captivated by the screen.

1 Wild Tales (2015) – 8.1

The Spanish-language black comedy anthology film, Wild Tales, includes six short stories that examine the extremes of human conduct. Four of these tales have elements inspired by Szifron’s personal experiences. Each of them is a distinct explosive comedy with the subject of retribution.

Despite being satirical and dark, the comedy is explicitly hilarious in numerous situations. The audience is left stunned after each tale by director Damian Szifron’s brilliant execution of all the absurd lunacy and shocking turns. It’s a hidden treasure of a movie.

