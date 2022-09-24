10 “Best” Movies With A 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular aggregate review site that many people use to determine which movies are worth watching. They score movies based on the percentage of critics that gave the film a positive review. Currently, there are 43 movies with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, 372 movies have a 100%, so really a 0 is the more impressive feat.





The coveted 0% has almost a mythical quality to it, if something like The Emoji Movie can score a 6%, how could anything possibly be worse? Well, according to Rotten Tomatoes, these are those movies. But honestly, they're not that bad. Okay, they're bad. But they're the special kind of bad where they're so bad they're actually kinda good in their own weird way.

10 Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Will Please Fans Of This 80s Franchise

Police Academy is a movie franchise from the 80s that follows a group of misfit recruits in their attempts to prove themselves as capable police officers. Police Academy movies go for the lowest of low-hanging fruit mixed with slapstick humor and Michael Winslow making funny sounds with his mouth.

These are movies that are not meant to be taken seriously in any sense of the word. They’re the type of movies you turn your brain off for and enjoy the ride, and the fourth installment, Citizens on Patrol, is no different. It’s a harmless silly comedy with zany cartoon performances that fans of the first three Police Academy movies will certainly enjoy.

9 Look Who’s Talking Now Is Ironically Enjoyable

John Travolta has appeared in the most movies with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes at a staggering seven. While some, like the absurd crime drama Gotti, have earned their 0%, others like Look Who’s Talking Now really, aren’t that bad. The Look Who’s Talking trilogy stars Travolta and Kirstie Alley as parents to kids who have their inner monologues vocalized for the audience.

In the third and final installment, the kids are grown and talking, so to keep the joke going, they do the voice-over thing with dogs voiced by Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton. The movie is so wonderfully strange in its absurd concept and poor execution, it's ironically very enjoyable.

8 Ed Stars Matt LeBlanc And A Chimpanzee And It’s Amazing

Ed sees Friends star Matt LeBlanc at the height of his popularity as a baseball pitcher who befriends a baseball-playing chimpanzee that helps him on and off the field. Yes, this is a real movie that was released in real theaters, and like always, critics got it wrong.

If this movie were to be released today, it would be hailed as a comedic masterpiece that fully encapsulates the absurdity of Gen-Z humor. It’s one of the most ridiculous movies ever made but also one the most fun to make fun of while you watch it. It’s the perfect example of a movie so bad it’s good.

7 Pinocchio Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

Coming off his Best Actor Academy Award win for Life Is Beautiful, Roberto Benigni decided to follow it up with a very faithful adaptation of the Italian fantasy novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” with himself as the titular character. After all, who doesn’t want to see a fifty-year-old man play a small wooden child? Apparently, everyone.

Benigni's Pinocchio feels like a psychedelic trip mixed with a nightmare. The English dubbing is so comically bad, the visual effects can only be described as unsettling, and Benigni is way over the top, but that's what makes this movie so great. For better or for worse, it truly is unlike any other Pinocchio movie.

6 The Garbage Pail Kids Movie Feels Like A Fever Dream

Perhaps best put by critic Felix Vasquez who wrote, “It’s a terrible, terrible movie, but one that oddly warrants at least one viewing for the masochistic and morbidly curious.” Ironically, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie will burn itself into your memory and never leave no matter how hard you might try.

Similar to how Garbage Pail Kids is a “parody” of Cabbage Patch Kids, its movie is a “parody” of every 80s movie. It takes every trope and cliché from the decade and stuffs it into a plot that blatantly rips-off Gremlins and tops it off with some of the greatest bad acting of all time. It’s a grotesque and stupefying experience that’s unintentionally awe-inspiring and hilarious.

5 A Thousand Words Is Genuinely Not That Bad

Okay let’s not get crazy here, A Thousand Words is certainly a bad movie, but not bad enough to garner a 0%. There are certainly worse comedy films that exist. There might not be many, but there are definitely some. The film centers around Eddie Murphy’s character who finds himself connected to a tree, and every time he speaks a leaf falls, and when the last leaf falls, he dies.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Comedy Actors Of The 1980s

The movie's biggest flaw is having Murphy as the silent lead. Murphy is known for his quick-witted dialogue and ability to make audiences laugh through his jokes, not so much his physical humor. While the movie is bad, it's not 0% bad, more like, 28%.

4 Graveyard Shift Is A Great Late-Night Cheesy Horror Movie

This Stephen King adaptation centers around a drifter hired to work the “graveyard shift” at an old mill that’s haunted by a monster. Graveyard Shift is filled with tons of gross special effects and early 90s gooey gory horror that’s made it a late-night cable classic.

The fact that this movie has a 0% is actually quite shocking considering it’s really not half bad. It’s the type of movie that’s perfect for a group of friends and a pack of beer. Sure the plot is simple, and the dialogue is corny, but some bits actually work and cause genuine scares. It might not be The Shining, but it’s still an enjoyable cheesy horror movie.

3 Deadfall Stars Nicolas Cage Giving An Unforgettable Over The Top Performance

To start, Deadfall is a terrible movie, it barely even qualifies as one. But, within this disaster of a film lies one of the greatest over-the-top performances by the legend himself, Nicolas Cage. His acting is so absurdly excessive in this movie, it’s a miracle his fellow actors managed to keep a straight face.

Whether the filmmakers intended to or not, Deadfall will make audiences laugh harder than they would at most comedies. The movie is sort of about a con man, but it has no plot, so it's hard to say. The only thing that makes this movie watchable is Cage's outlandish performance.

2 Highlander II: The Quickening Has A Title That Tells Audiences Everything They Need To Know

Where to even begin? For starters, not a single aspect of the story makes sense nor does it even try to. It feels like nobody wants to be in the movie, and from a technical standpoint it’s inexcusably bad, but from an ironic standpoint, it’s one of the greatest achievements in films.

Perhaps best said by legendary film critic Roger Ebert who wrote, “Highlander II: The Quickening is the most hilariously incomprehensible movie I’ve seen… a movie almost awesome in its badness.” He’s absolutely right, If this movie doesn’t cause uncontrollable laughter it’s due to a lacking sense of humor. It’s one of the cheesiest, most bombastic, and absurd movies of all time in the best way possible.

1 Jaws: The Revenge Is The Godfather Of Bad Movies

Jaws: The Revenge is the king of bad movies. A professional comedian couldn’t come up with a joke that’s nearly as laughable as the plot of this movie. In this one, a shark follows the Brody family from New York to The Bahamas to seek revenge for his fallen shark friends… yes, really. Oh yeah, it’s also a Christmas movie for some reason.

This movie is endlessly fun to make fun of. How could anyone be expected not to laugh when Michael Caine’s character emerges from the water completely dry? Or when the shark roars like a lion despite sharks not having vocal cords or lungs? It’s a masterpiece in bad filmmaking and the greatest movie to hate-watch.

