Ahwatukee Chamber busy with pet help, golf tourney

Golf and abandoned pets are high on the agenda for the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce these days.

While going full steam ahead on a campaign that has garnered support from more than 40 local businesses to help restock the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue pantry, the Chamber also is deep into plans for its annual fall golf tournament.

The Hawaiian-themed open golf tourney begins with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Arizona Grand Golf Course. People can sign up at ahwatukeechamber.com.

Co-sponsored by the Chamber Community Foundation and Women in Business, the tournament will feature prizes for best-dressed foursome as well as best-dress man and woman, best decorated cart and a Chamber Champion Trophy for the winning foursome.

The Chamber is seeking sponsors with opportunities ranging between $200 and $4,000 that come with numerous branding recognitions. Details are on the Chamber’s website.

Meanwhile, people are asked to support the pet pantry drive benefiting the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

People can drop off their pet food, blankets, and pet toys at various locations through Oct. 1, though donors should call in advance to make sure arrangements are available to accept donations. More information is at yestopets.org.

Founded in 2022 by a group of Ahwatukee business and pet owners, “Yes To Pets” aims to help support pet shelters with pet food, toys, blankets, leashes, collars and any other usable items for Lost our Home Pet Rescue.

The donations will be delivered to Mountainside Martial Arts dojo and everything will be tallied up on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, Rick Savagian, owner of Mountainside Martial Arts, will hold a self-defense class for the Women in Business who participated in the donation drive. The class will take place at the Mountainside Martial Arts dojo, located at 3173 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.

Women must register in advance to participate. Call 480-759-4540 for details.

Lost our Home’s Pet Food Bank feeds approximately 1,000 pets a year. Families can get help through the pet food bank by applying at lostourhome.org/get-help/pet-food-bank-program.

Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need as a result of the economic downturn in general, and the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis in particular.

It is the only shelter in Maricopa County dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises: eviction, domestic violence, job loss, and illness.

To learn more about Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, visit LostOurHome.org, or call 602-445-7387.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Music Maker Workshops

3233 E. Chandler Blvd.,

480-706-1224

Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce

1345 E. Chandler Blvd.,

480-753-7676

Mountainside Martial Arts

Center

3173 E. Chandler Blvd.,

480-759-4540.

Print Smart

4142 E. Chandler Blvd.,

480-917-7360.

Ahwatukee Carpets

15215 S. 48th St.,

480-598-9811.

Ahwatukee Foothills News

1900 W. Broadway Road, just west of Priest Road, Tempe.

480-898-7900.