Alabama Men’s Tennis Concludes Opening Day of the Bobby Bayliss Invitational – University of Alabama Athletics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Alabama men’s tennis team concluded the opening day of the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, on Friday at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind.

In his first time competing in crimson and white, Roan Jones recorded a straight-set singles win. The freshman went 7-5, 6-1 against Nicholas Steiglehner from Michigan for his first collegiate victory.

In doubles, the 33rd-ranked team of Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov defeated Michigan’s Jacob Bickersteth and Andrew Fenty 7-6 (6). Zach Foster and Enzo Aguiard also captured a doubles victory, beating Ondrej Styler and Gavin Young 6-3.

Next

The Tide returns for day two of the Bobby Bayliss Invitational on Saturday with competition starting at 1 p.m. CT against members of the Notre Dame tennis team.

Doubles Results

No. 33 Filip Planinsek / German Samofalov (UA) def. Jacob Bickersteth/Andrew Fenty (UM) 7-6 (6)

Zach Foster / Enzo Aguiard (UA) def. No. 19 Ondrej Styler/Gavin Young (UM) 6-3

Patorn Hanchaikul/Nicholas Steiglehner (UA) def. Roan Jones / Joao Ferreira (UA) 6-2

Singles Results

Roan Jones (UA) def. Nicholas Steiglehner (UM) 7-5, 6-1

No. 48 Jacob Bickersteth (UM) def. No. 13 Filip Planinsek (UA) 6-3, 7-5

No. 17 Ondrej Styler (UM) def. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 42 Andrew Fenty (UM) def. German Samofalov (UA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

No. 75 Gavin Young (UM) def. Joao Ferreira (UA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Patorn Hanchaikul (UM) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Get all the latest information on the team by following AlabamaMTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.