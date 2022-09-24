Categories
Technology

Apple hosts the worldwide premiere of its new Sidney Poitier documentary


Apple took to the red carpet to celebrate the release of its new Sidney Poitier documentary.

The day before the Reginald Hudlin, Oprah Winfrey, and Derik Murray documentary premiered on Apple TV+, the company hosted (opens in new tab) a worldwide premiere of Sidney at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Those celebrating “Sidney” at the premiere event included Hudlin, Winfrey, Murray, members of the Poitier family, and fans, friends and colleagues of the revered entertainment industry luminary and social justice champion.

Director and executive producer Reginald Hudlin, producer Oprah Winfrey and Apple Head of Worldwide Video Zack Van Amburg attend special screening of Apple Original Films’ “Sidney” at The Academy Museum. “Sidney” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on September 23, 2022.

Reginald Hudlin, Oprah Winfrey, and Derik Murray (Image credit: Apple)

What is Sidney about?





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.