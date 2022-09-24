Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.

However, even though some flagship phones have the same names, design, and packaging, that doesn’t tell the whole story. “One phone for everyone” is far from what you get these days and the two companies that you can point a finger at happen to be the two biggest and most influential ones – Samsung and (now) Apple

Speaking of Samsung, I’ve written several stories expressing my disapproval of the company’s bizarre decision to give Galaxy flagships in North America and South Korea Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, while leaving the rest of the world with what turn out to be generally inferior Exynos-powered Samsung flagship phones.

Most recently, in a series of interesting twists and turns, North America and Samsung’s homeland were joined by India, South Africa, and the UAE, and now these regions offer Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 models. However, buyers in the UK and Europe (one right here!) still need to settle for the Exynos 2200 chip inside what are supposed to be the same Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra flagships. Reportedly, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series will stick to a similar strategy.

And now, to my surprise, Apple is pulling a Samsung on us! No, there aren’t different chips powering the iPhone 14, but there are now enough differences between iPhones sold in North America and those sold in the rest of the world to raise a fair question… Is Apple now following in Samsung’s footsteps?

Cheaper US iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have more features than more expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro sold in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world?

Apple gives – Apple takes! iPhone 14 satellite connectivity feature will be exclusive to the US, but Americans lose the physical SIM card, forced to switch to eSIM.

To jump straight to the point, here is how iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models sold in North America differ from those sold in the rest of the world.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models sold in the US have features such as:

Satellite connectivity for sending emergency messages via a satellite connection when you don’t have 4G/5G coverage – a potentially life-saving feature

Virtual ID and virtual driver’s licence (available in certain US states such as Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and the territory of Puerto Rico and expanding)

Apple Maps three-dimensional city view, available in select US and Canada (gradually expanding)

Sorry, US buyers! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models sold in the EU and UK offer features that can’t be found on US iPhone 14 models

Speaking of differences in iPhones sold around the world, you might know that US iPhone 14s now don’t have a SIM card tray. This means that US buyers will have to be ready to switch to using an electronic SIM (eSIM) through their carrier.

However, this is not the case for people based outside the US, who finally have something to brag about. So, yes – as it turns out Apple’s regional division doesn’t work out too well for US buyers too, who serve as the pilot study for Apple’s early adoption-type of features/or their lack of.

iPhone 14 features available around the world not available to US iPhone 14 buyers:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro sold outside the US have a SIM card tray, and support for eSIM, which means international buyers now have much more flexibility when it comes to using foreign SIM cards when travelling the world (eSIM isn’t supported all over the world)

In some countries where it’s demanded by law, iPhone 14 will be shipping with a charger in the box – Brazil recently fined Apple $2.34 million for selling iPhones without a charger

Unfair? iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro priced significantly higher in the UK, Europe and other parts of the world, compared to the US

USB-C mandate revenge? iPhone 14 prices in Europe (and the UK) are through the roof! US prices – unchanged.

Now, this argument might seem a little bit different from the general “the same phone with different features” tone of the story, but it’s arguably more important than all of the above-mentioned things. That’s because the price of a product, including the iPhone, plays a big role in the perceived value for customers. You want to get more/the best for your money. Or ideally, the same as everyone else.