Brits ‘can’t afford to get to hospital’ as ‘cost of fuel is so high’





Mr Cox spoke to Express.co.uk exclusively about receiving messages from cancer patients who could not afford to travel to hospital due to the increased price of fuel. The FairFuel box explained that some Britons could not afford to drive to see their family members and relatives. He also claimed that some Britons were not able to enjoy their usual treats, like attending the theatre or going to watch a film at the cinema. The cost of living prices is predicted to worsen this winter and like Mr Cox, many Britons are demanding that the British Government do more to support those most vulnerable.

Mr Cox told Express.co.uk exclusively: "Consumers, unfortunately, are suffering considerably. "In the case of drivers they're not doing their usual weekly or fortnightly shop, that's becoming monthly. "They're not seeing their families, they're not going to restaurants, they're not going to the cinema or the theatre and things like that, because they can't afford to fill their car to get there. "And worse still, a lot of them can't even afford to get to hospitals, because the cost of fuel is so high.

Mr Cox added: "And so, they're making a decision 'oh I'm not going to have my medical treatment.' "Even in cancer cases! For chemotherapy and radiotherapy, we're getting messages through to FairFuel UK from people who cannot keep their appointment. "So they're changing their appointments to instead of once a week, they're doing once a fortnight, these are the sorts of messages that we're getting. "At the moment there's not really much they can do."

Some healthcare experts have been warning that those for have to pay for their prescriptions, may not be able to afford to do so. A spokesperson for the DHSC said: "We recognise the pressures people are facing with the rising cost of living and we are taking action to support households, including freezing prescription charges for the first time in 12 years. "Thanks to our extensive arrangements to help people afford NHS prescription charges, 89 percent of prescriptions in England are already provided free of charge."