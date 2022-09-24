Call of Duty League announces full schedule for 2023 MW2 season

The Call of Duty League announced the full schedule for the 2023 Modern Warfare 2 season on Tuesday. The league released a short, three-minute video that explains the upcoming season’s schedule, which includes the dates and locations of the major events.

In 2023, we’ll see the return of five major events, all hosted in different locations. However, perhaps the biggest aspect of this reveal is the start date for the Modern Warfare 2 season. Following a huge community outcry, the 2023 CDL season will begin on Dec. 2, 2022, just 35 days after MW2 launches. This was arguably the community’s biggest request, and the league has finally listened. In the past, the CDL seasons would begin in February, which most agreed was far too late and didn’t capitalize on the hype from a new Call of Duty game.

You asked, we answered. #CDL2023 coming December 2nd. Plus we’ve got: ✅ New Format

Now, professional players will only have a month to get ready for league play. On Dec. 2, all 12 CDL teams will participate in online qualifiers. This will likely take the same format as last season. Then, on Dec. 15-18, teams will fly out to Raleigh, North Carolina for Major I, which also happens to be a Pro-Am event. This means that both professional and amateur teams will compete against one another to become Major I champions. Amateur teams that don’t initially qualify for the Pro-Am will still be able to participate in the Challengers Open, which takes place on Dec. 16-18 at Major I. Major I holds a total prize pool of $500,000. CDL Points are also on the line for the competing teams.

After Major I takes place in Raleigh, the CDL will host four more major events. The hosts for those events are viewable below. We don’t yet know the dates for these majors.

Major 2 : Boston Breach

: Boston Breach Major 3 : OpTic Texas

: OpTic Texas Major 4 : New York Subliners

: New York Subliners Major 5 : TBD

: TBD CDL Champs: TBD

Additional news surrounding the dates of majors and the locations of Major 5 and CDL Champs will come throughout the season.