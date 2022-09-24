Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Adds More Maps and Modes for Second Weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta players have access to more maps and game modes than were available in the game’s first beta weekend, Infinity Ward has announced. The first beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took place a week ago and was exclusive to PlayStation gamers. Now the second beta weekend has started, with access opening to PC and Xbox Call of Duty fans. Infinity Ward has taken the opportunity to offer up an even deeper look at what will be included in Modern Warfare 2.

The first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s beta was surprisingly concise. Just four playlists and three maps were initially offered, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Prisoner Rescue, and Knockout on Farm 18, Mercado las Armas, and Breenbergh Hotel. By the end of the weekend, two more playlists had been added, Search & Destroy and 3rd Person POV. No other maps were added for the beta’s first weekend.

To start off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s second beta weekend, players now have the option of seven playlists and six different maps, though there’s a catch. The new game modes include Ground War, Call of Duty‘s 32v32 mode with vehicles, Invasion, which features two teams of 20 players and 20 AI on a Ground War map, and 3rd Person Moshpit. The two new maps are Sariff Bay and Sa’id. The catch is that these two new maps are for Ground War.

What this means is that almost all of what’s been added for week two of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is for Ground War or Ground War-adjacent. For Call of Duty fans that aren’t interested in large matches with dozens of players, there’s still all the same 6v6 Multiplayer content that was available the first week of the beta.

There’s always the possibility that Infinity Ward could add more content as the weekend goes on, too. Over the first weekend, Infinity Ward expanded what was available every day of the beta. The beta is a day in and no content has been added since week two began, but that might change when the open beta begins on Saturday.

For Call of Duty fans, this is a big weekend. The hype surrounding each annual Call of Duty release doesn’t get much higher than during beta. Many of those playing this weekend likely already know whether they’re buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but the allure of so many people playing at once makes it special. Extra content unlocking makes it even better.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

