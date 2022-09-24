Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta now live on Xbox, PC and PlayStation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta has opened back up for another weekend of multiplayer beta. The beta will run from September 22-26 and will offer crossplay on PlayStation and, for the first time, Xbox and PC.

September 22-23 is an open beta for all PlayStation gamers regardless of pre-order status. However, it’s only an “early access” for Xbox and PC, meaning you must have pre-ordered the game to start playing today.

Alternatively, there’s a chance you can grab an early access code. Various websites and content creators are handing out free codes, so be sure to check all the usual social channels like Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

If you haven’t yet pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or don’t have a code and want to play on Xbox or PC, then you’ll need to wait until September 24. That’s when it becomes a fully open beta for all platforms. The beta will conclude on September 26 for all platforms.

As of this writing, the beta is currently offering multiple playlists and maps. For playlists, you’ll be able to enjoy Team Deathmatch, Domination, Prisoner Rescue, Knock Out, Search & Destroy, Invasion (Ground War) and 3rd Person Moshpit. The maps featured are Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Breenbergh Hotel (my personal favorite), Valderas Museum, Sarrif Bay (Invasion) and Sa’id (Invasion).

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1573011819350069248

It’s possible that Infinity Ward could change the playlists and maps throughout the weekend, so each day may have a surprise.

We jumped into the PlayStation exclusive weekend of beta testing for Modern Warfare 2 and found the gunplay to be a nice balance between the fast-paced Vanguard and the more weighty Modern Warfare (2019). You can read our full thoughts of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 28, 2022. Fans can look forward to the launch of the updated Warzone 2.0 — the battle royale spinoff — on November 16.