“Call of Duty Multiplayer Died for Me” 100 Thieves Co-Owner CourageJD Comments on Modern Warfare II Strict SBMM

Skill-Based Matchmaking or commonly known as SBMM, has been an issue of debate among Call of Duty players. This game feature allows players to match up with fellow players of similar skills. Even 100 Thieves Co-Owner CourageJD and other streamers showcased their annoyance with SBMM.

Modern Warfare II is the upcoming installment in the Call of Duty series. This game would be a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. The new Call of Duty installment will release on October 28. However, Activision has already set free beta tests for the multiplayer mode.

CourageJD has lost hope for Call of Duty multiplayer

The plans for the Modern Warfare II beta test didn’t go as planned, as many started complaining about the mode. CorageJD is no stranger to anybody. He’s a famous streamer and the co-owner of the 100 Thieves organization. The Courage fans know he likes casual gaming sometimes. So, he also tried the multiplayer beta.

But, the SBMM system in the latest installment annoyed the 100 Thieves co-owner. He tweeted, “Call of Duty Multiplayer died for me when every player had to have a 1.0 K/D and be coddled in SBMM lobbies. It’s’ a shame I’m’ playing in the sweatiest lobbies of all time with no rank to show for it. Sigh.“

In the older games, there was no Skill-Based Matchmaking system. But in recent years, not just Call of Duty games, but most video games have an SBMM system. Although it sounds reasonable that it introduces a balance. However, it keeps the player always competitive and takes away the joy of casual gaming, for which CoD was once well known.

Other streamers and fans join Courage

The 100 thieves’ co-owner wasn’t the lone voice against the SBMM system in Modern Warfare II multiplayer mode. Many other streamers and fans also shared their annoyance with this feature. Moreover, there have been anti-SBMM voices in the CoD community for a long, who did not want SBMM in Modern Warfare II. But it seems that won’t be the case anymore. Let’s see some reactions to this.

What do you think about Skill-Based Matchmaking? Do you think Modern Warfare II should remove this matchmaking system? Let us know your thoughts about SBMM in games.

