China ‘confident’ they will not be sanctioned by the West, says expert





Professor Zeno Leoni, a defence studies lecturer at King’s College London, has told Express.co.uk that China is “confident” they can avoid western sanctions despite increasingly aggressive activity towards Taiwan. In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping has increased efforts to reclaim Taiwan as part of China, triggering a hostile response from the United States of America, who retain a position of support of Taiwan against Chinese aggression. While Russia continues to suffer considerable sanctions following their invasion, Professor Leoni believes that China will escape those sanctions.

Professor Leoni said: “But they are still confident that the European Union, the United States, will not impose economic sanctions on China. “They know that to sanction Russia has been difficult, and actually we have not sanctioned Russia as much as we could, and it will be even more difficult to sanction China. “So, China is aware of that. They are aware of the risk but they are also confident that they could get away without sanctions in the near future.”

In recent events, China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the US secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important. Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, "direct and honest" talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, a US official told reporters. "For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important," the senior US administration official said. China's foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan's independence activity, the less likely there would be a peaceful settlement.

"The Taiwan issue is an internal Chinese matter, and the United States has no right to interfere in what method will be used to resolve it," the ministry cited Wang as saying. Tensions over Taiwan have soared after a visit there in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi – which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills – as well as a pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the democratically governed island. Mr Biden's statement was his most explicit to date about committing US troops to defend the island. It was also the latest instance of his appearing to go beyond a long-standing US policy of "strategic ambiguity," which does not make it clear whether the United States would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.

