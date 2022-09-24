Constance Wu Alleges That A “Fresh Off The Boat” Producer Sexually Harassed Her

“Because every day — a few people knew what was happening and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was sexually harassing me being buddy-buddy with him, it felt like a betrayal every time,” Constance said, as her voice began to crack. “So to have to see that at work every day — and of course, I don’t blame them because he could fire them too, right? Everybody’s looking out for their own job, but it felt like a betrayal.”