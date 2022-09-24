Dutch close out doubles at women’s tennis regional – Central College Athletics

ST. PETER, MINN. — The Central College women’s tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday.



Alex Griggs (senior, Knoxville) and Jenna Hernandez (junior, Slater, Ballard HS) were defeated 8-3 in their first round match by a team from Concordia University – Moorhead (Minn.). They bowed out against a team from St. Mary’s (Minn.) 8-5 in the consolation.



Madi Whalen (freshman, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill HS) and Jennifer Larson (sophomore, Johnston) dropped an 8-1 match against a Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) in their first match and were eliminated 8-1 by a Luther team in the consolation rounds.



The Dutch travel to Truman State University (Mo.) Wednesday for a dual match in Kirksville, Missouri at 4 p.m.

