Elvis ‘other children’ – King’s family on claims star had more kids

Elvis Presley was married only once to Priscilla Presley from 1967-1973 and the couple had one daughter in Lisa Marie Presley, who was born exactly nine months to the day after their wedding night. Yet during The King’s lifetime and after his death, there have been claims made of illegitimate children. After all, the singer had many relationships with glamorous women.

The sons of Elvis’ cousin Billy Smith, who grew up at Graceland with The King, have previously spoken out about such rumours. Danny and his brother Joey appeared on the Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel to discuss the matter.

Joey Smith said: “Not trying to step on no toes, or hurt or insult nobody’s feelings. But, Elvis has a child. A single child. One child. And that’s Lisa. That’s the only child Elvis had.”

However, the singer’s cousin did admit that the rumour that he slept with a lot of women was “probably true”.