Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta

Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.

As part of CoD Next, Infinity Ward confirmed the beta will include both traditional 6v6 maps and one Ground War map. For Ground War, players can get hands-on with Sarrif Bay, a 32v32 map set at a large port, where there are plenty of opportunities for combat on land, sea, and air. Three core multiplayer maps were also announced: Valderas Museum, Farm 18, and Mercado Las Almas.



Valderas Museum is a museum location that is set in Spain. The map is described as having “very clean sightlines, easy-to-read thoroughfares, and modern architecture.” Valderas Museum is the first map that Activision revealed the overhead map layout for, and you can check out that image here.

Modern Warfare 2’s beta will include the typical core modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, but it will also feature three brand-new modes during the open portion of the beta.

Knockout is a tactical, round-based, 6v6 objective mode. Players must eliminate the opposing team or hold the package to win. There are no respawns, but teammates can revive each other.

Players will be able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2’s new Gunsmith 2.0 feature. Activision explained Modern Warfare 2’s new Gunsmith 2.0 ahead of Call of Duty Next, and the revamped feature completely changes how attachments are unlocked. Additionally, players can earn cosmetic items by playing and leveling up in the beta. Here we highlight all the rewards available in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.