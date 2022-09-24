Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta

Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
As part of CoD Next, Infinity Ward confirmed the beta will include both traditional 6v6 maps and one Ground War map. For Ground War, players can get hands-on with Sarrif Bay, a 32v32 map set at a large port, where there are plenty of opportunities for combat on land, sea, and air. Three core multiplayer maps were also announced: Valderas Museum, Farm 18, and Mercado Las Almas.