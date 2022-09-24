First Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Trailer Prepares For Battle

Netflix has released the first clip from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Season 1 debuted on the streaming service back in February, and by March it was already renewed for and began production on Season 3.

Valhalla is a spin-off of History Channel/Amazon Prime Video’s Vikings series, which ran for six seasons. Back in 2020, Vikings showrunner Michael Hirst discussed why he chose to end the show after six seasons. “I had to give these various storylines a satisfying conclusion–a conclusion that didn’t cheat in any way,” he explained. “And I felt that if I could come up with endings that were satisfactory and felt justified, then the audience would hopefully feel the same because I love these characters so much and it was very important to me.”

In this new clip of Season 2 of Valhalla above, the Vikings prep for and are pushed right to the brink of a battle–before everything cuts to black. The legendary Viking heroes seen in the clip include Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), and according to Netflix, this scene shows the trio making a “desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors.”

As in the original series, much of the conflict comes from the Vikings feuding among themselves–splitting into Pagans and Christians. The series stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson. Jeb Stuart executive produces alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer.