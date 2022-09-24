Fort Riley host 36th annual Fall Apple Day

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) – Today Fort Riley hosted the 36th annual Fall Apple Day as it is the largest festival out at Fort Riley. Fall Apple Day first originated in 1986 when the commanding general had an apple tree in his yard and said that they shouldn’t go to waste.

Obviously the main focus of Fall Apple Day is around the pies as 2022 HASFR pie queen, Penny Marvin, said that this is what makes this event so fun. “So most importantly we have Libby Custers original apple pie recipe sold by HASFR and today you can eat for free if you want to brave the pie eating contest. We had four brave souls already for the morning pie eating contest,” said Marvin.

Apple Day is a great way to show off what the army has to offer with multiple displays of helicopters, tanks, and other machinery. “Today it means meet your army, so you can find out all the different jobs that exist in the army and the fun things that they can offer and the different services that we have including all the amazing child care and health care, dental all of those,” said Marvin.

Apple Day also has demonstrations of the commanding generals mounted color guard dogs training as these were free to the public to enjoy what a part of the army does. Staff Sergeant Cameron Jones said that it is awesome to show the community what they have trained for. “Yeah I think its awesome that they can come out and get a snap shot of it of what it is like what we train on and then have a mineuseabrief on kind of like what we train on and what we actually provide them,” said Jones.

Apple Day is know for the famous apple pies but having the community out there to show what the army has is really what makes this festival special. First Sergeant Roy Walters of the commanding generals mounted color guard said its all about giving back to the community because this is what they came for. “So community this is our home town crowd so we get to travel all over the united states doing this but the home town crowd that’s who you want to perform for that’s who we talk about when were on the road,” said Walters.

Money raised by HASFR through the sale of apple pies is used for many historical preservation projects, college scholarships and many other community support activities.

