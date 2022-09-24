Fortnite skin leaks show Iron Man Zero suit in latest Marvel crossover

Fortnite skin leaks show off the Iron Man Zero suit that will reportedly be offered as a bonus reward to players of the Epic Games battle royale game who have bought all the issues of the Zero War comics offered throughout Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 and 4. The Marvel crossover is set to conclude on September 28 with the arrival of the fifth and final issue dropping in the free PC game.

Reputable Fortnite leakers iFireMonkey and ShiinaBR report that the Iron Man Zero set has been decrypted, with the hulking suit expected to be offered as a special reward to players who have bought all five issues of the Marvel x Fortnite Zero War comics released over the past few months. It is also expected that the suit, which features a range of visors and an alternative blue colour scheme, will be available for purchase in the store separately.

According to the leaks, the full Iron Man Zero pack also includes a Repulsor Pack back bling, a Bladed Gauntlet pickaxe, and an Iron Man Revealed emote. A Zero War Frontlines loading screen will also be available as a reward for players who purchase issue five of the Zero War comic.

The Iron Man Zero Fortnite skin is expected to arrive on September 28 alongside the launch of Zero War issue five. You can see it in action below:

