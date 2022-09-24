Categories
Travel

Gators Fail to Overcome Tennessee’s Offensive Firepower, Lose 38-33


Anthony Richardson’s heroic efforts on the road in Knoxville were not enough for the Gators to come out on top.

The Florida Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) fell to the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0; 1-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, 38-33. It is just the second UT victory over Florida since 2004 and pushed the Gators to 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 1986.

Tennessee’s execution in the middle eight minutes of the contest proved to be the ultimate difference, as it overshadowed a stout showing by Florida in the first half. Scoring a touchdown with just seven seconds remaining in the second quarter before turning around to score another out of the half, the Volunteers put Florida at an insurmountable 10-point deficit.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.