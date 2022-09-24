GoLocalProv | Sports | Newport Plays Starring Role in New Netflix Film, “Untold: The Race of the Century”

You might remember when America’s Cup battled in Newport in 1983.

Now, a new Netflix documentary film takes a look at when the U.S team — helmed by Dennis Conner — was spectacularly defeated by Australia II off the coast of Rhode Island.

It broke the New York Yacht Club’s 132-year defense of the Cup.

“The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup,” according to the Netflix promo.

In 2022, Conner told SailWorld he was “glad” he lost.

‘Me losing after 132 years was the best thing that ever happened to the America’s Cup and the best thing that ever happened to Dennis Conner. Before the win by the Australians, the America’s Cup was only big in the minds of the yachties, but the rest of the world didn’t know or care about it at all. But when we lost it… it was a little bit like losing the Panama Canal – suddenly everyone appreciated it,” said Conner.

“If I hadn’t lost it, there never would have been the national effort to get it back in Fremantle, and without that there never would have been the ticker-tape parade up Fifth Avenue in New York, lunch with the President at the White House and all the doors of opportunity that it opened…” he added.

GET THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS HERE — SIGN UP FOR GOLOCAL FREE DAILY EBLAST

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.