Hair expert shares number 1 hairstyle that’s ‘anti-ageing!’

Hair is an integral part of how someone sees themselves and how they want others to see them. How someone wears their hair is also a reflection of their personality, but what if certain hairstyles added years to one’s real age? Express.co.uk spoke to Nick Willis, Master Stylist at Charles Worthington Salons about the hairstyles that make someone look younger, as well as the best colours and tones to appear youthful.

Nick said: “We want to look and feel our best, and that includes looking and feeling our age, or maybe even younger! What we don’t want is hair that ages us!

“I would say, primarily, that the wrong hair colour for your skin tone is the biggest mistake we make in terms of your hair ageing you.

“We can look washed out and tired with the wrong hair colour; as we age our complexion evolves and we tend to lose pigment, known as melanocytes, this can make us look less radiant if we are choosing the wrong hair tones.

“At Charles Worthington salons, I use a ‘Colour Fan’ – a colourful chart showing differing tones from cool to warm – to determine the tones in your skin, and in turn the ideal tones for your hair,” he explained.

