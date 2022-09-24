Huge mystery in Russia as ‘air defence launch’ claims spark panic

Numerous videos were shared on social media today showing “unusual footprints in the sky” over St Petersburg. The mysterious trails in the sky above the major Russian city sparked panic and speculation of an ‘air defence launch’. This comes as President Vladimir Putin continues to ratchet up the war in Ukraine after he announced a ‘partial mobilisation’ of Russians this week.

The panic among those who shared the videos points to rising tension within Russia.

Dozens of videos of the mysterious scene in the sky above St Petersburg were shared from different angles across the city.

@IntelCrab raised concern after tweeting that “numerous videos are coming in now of some sort of air-defense launch in St. Petersburg, Russia…”

The account shared a clip posted by one Ukrainian-based user, who simply tweeted: “Air defense in St. Petersburg ???”

