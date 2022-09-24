Kolkata: Durga Puja Pandals team up with tech companies to offer metaverse experience

Photo : iStock

Kolkata: In a fascinating move, Durga Puja pandals in the city are all set to offer an immersive pandal-hopping experience for anyone who may be in another city or country during this festive season. Four pandals including Ahiritola Sarbajanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattoy have tied up with tech-partners to offer people this revolutionary experience using metaverse technologies that are extremely popular among online gamers.

The metaverse is a shared experience in which social spaces may be created digitally which then allows people to hang out with friends, relatives or acquaintances. Metaverse technology has been used to watch movies or attend live concerts with friends sitting thousands of kilometres away. It can also be used to have conversations with others face-to-face in real time, reported the Times of India.

“What if you want to visit the puja at Ballygunge Cultural with an uncle living in Chicago and a cousin staying in London. The three of you can join using an avatar and enter the puja pandal. The entire experience will be live and one will be able to join at any time of the day. While visiting the pandal, the three can continue to chat and interact on the metaverse platform,” said Amitava Sinha , president of Ballygunge Cultural, as reported by the Times of India.

“There is a need to change with the times and get in tune with what the younger crowd asks for. Web3 is the third generation in the evolution of web technologies and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Debashis Datta , executive member of Ahiritola Sarbajanin. The puja has used Akashvani as a theme and will showcase old songs and records. “For someone using metaverse, this will be a great audio-visual treat,” he added.

According to Sukrit Singh, co-founder of Metaform & XP&DLand, the digital and real worlds are converging. “The day is not far when we will toggle between real and metaverse worlds. Here we will recreate the pandals in a 3D mode and users in metaverse platform spatial will be able to enter the shared social space free of cost. This platform can be accessed using smart phones, tablets or wearables,”, reported the Times of India.