Mass exodus at Russian border to flee war call-up

On the borders of neighbouring Georgia and Finland, 12-hour traffic jams built up as men from across the country tried to escape the draft.

It came as thousands were arrested in protests against the call-up in more than 35 cities across Russia.

Bids to escape conscription resulted in all arterial routes out of the nation becoming jammed. Planes and trains were also packed as tens of thousands of young men tried to flee to neighbouring countries.

Some on the Georgian frontier used bicycles to bypass lines of cars and evade a ban on crossing on foot.

One man from Kaliningrad told how he would do anything to avoid being drafted: “I will break my arm, my leg, I will go to prison, anything to avoid this whole thing,” he said.

Georgia is one of the few neighbours Russians can enter without a visa. Finland, which shares an 800- mile border with Russia and does require a visa for travel, also reported an increase in traffic overnight – but said it was at a manageable level.