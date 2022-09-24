Mum’s genius hack to stop children getting car sick

A parenting influencer with over a million followers has shared some brilliant advice for cleaning with children with car sickness. Jacquelin Castillo is a mum of three.

She uses her social media platforms, including on her TikTok @momlikeaboss_ – to share hacks, recipes, and products she recommends. This hack tackles a common parenting problem.

Children are especially prone to motion sickness. Motion sickness is not fun for anyone, especially for kids on a long journey – and their parents.

Thankfully, Jacqueline has a clever hack with portable fans and migraine patches.

The nausea of car sickness is caused by your body being unbalanced, but Jacqueline says that overheating can play a part, so she suggested cooling migraine patches and portable fans to keep children cool.

In reference to the migraine patches, Jacquline said: “These are going to be your best friend.

