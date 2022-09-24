Netflix Releases First Look at ‘Heart of Stone’ – Nerds and Beyond

As part of Netflix’s TUDUM: A Global Fan Event, a first look video of the upcoming film Heart of Stone has been released.

Not much is yet known about the plot of film, but it will be an action-packed international spy thriller. It stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan (Belfast) as Parker and Alia Bhatt (Highway) as Keya Dhawan.

Heart of Stone won’t be released until 2023 but it is sure to be an epic film that you won’t want to miss! Check out more news from TUDUM: A Global Fan Event here.

Related

– Advertisement –

