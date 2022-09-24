Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Sets 2023 Release Window

Netflix confirmed a release window for the upcoming series, 3 Body Problem.





During Netflix’s global fan event, TUDUM, executive producers D.B. Weiss, David Benioff and Alexander Woo presented some behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming sci-fi series. “3 Body Problem is a history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilization all the way to the end of the universe,” Woo said. The footage also included interviews with the cast, many of whom praised the complex nature of the story, with star Jess Hong describing the series as “visually, a feast.” It was confirmed that the first season will release on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem will adapt the seminal science-fiction novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, which is the first in an epic trilogy including two other books titled The Dark Forest and Death’s End. The Three Body Problem explores what happens when humans discover that they are not alone in the universe. It tells the story of humanity preparing to encounter an alien force, who are arriving from a distant, inhospitable world. The first book follows Ye Wenjie who, following her father’s murder during the Cultural Revolution by the Red Guards, attempts to help aliens invade Earth.





3 Body Problem Heads to Netflix

Originally serialized in Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in China in 2008 — and then in English in 2014 — The Three-Body Problem is considered one of the most influential stories in the sci-fi genre and helped to popularize Chinese science fiction worldwide.

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem boasts a large cast, including Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), as well as Tsai Chin, who appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Also included are former Game of Thrones stars John Bradley and Liam Cunningham. The other cast members include Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked: The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng and Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian).

Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang will direct the upcoming science fiction series, joining showrunners Benioff and Weiss (Game of Thrones), who will serve as showrunners, and Woo, who is the series co-creator and writer as well as executive producer. Other executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The Chair, The X-Files) and Rian Johnson, the director behind Knives Out and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Three-Body Problem does not yet have a release date.

